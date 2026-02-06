Andritz Reports Satisfactory Preliminary Results for 2025

ANDRITZ reported satisfactory preliminary financial results for 2025, with an order intake of 8.9 billion EUR, up from 8.3 billion EUR in 2024.

The company achieved a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.13 despite facing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

Revenue declined by 5% to approximately 7.9 billion EUR, primarily due to negative foreign exchange effects and cyclical challenges in the pulp & paper industry.

The comparable EBITA margin remained stable at a high level of 8.9%.

For 2026, ANDRITZ expects revenue growth to continue, projecting revenues between 8.0 to 8.3 billion EUR and maintaining a comparable EBITA margin of 8.7 to 9.1%.

CEO Joachim Schönbeck expressed pride in the organization's ability to adapt and support customers during challenging times, highlighting growth in order intake and solid profitability.

