    Andritz Reports Satisfactory Preliminary Results for 2025

    Despite headwinds, ANDRITZ closes 2025 with rising orders, resilient margins and a confident outlook for renewed growth in 2026.

    Andritz Reports Satisfactory Preliminary Results for 2025
    • ANDRITZ reported satisfactory preliminary financial results for 2025, with an order intake of 8.9 billion EUR, up from 8.3 billion EUR in 2024.
    • The company achieved a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.13 despite facing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.
    • Revenue declined by 5% to approximately 7.9 billion EUR, primarily due to negative foreign exchange effects and cyclical challenges in the pulp & paper industry.
    • The comparable EBITA margin remained stable at a high level of 8.9%.
    • For 2026, ANDRITZ expects revenue growth to continue, projecting revenues between 8.0 to 8.3 billion EUR and maintaining a comparable EBITA margin of 8.7 to 9.1%.
    • CEO Joachim Schönbeck expressed pride in the organization's ability to adapt and support customers during challenging times, highlighting growth in order intake and solid profitability.

