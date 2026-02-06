Silber, Metaplanet & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Metaplanet
|+13,52 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Roblox Registered (A)
|+9,71 %
|Unterhaltung
|🥉
|Reddit (A)
|+9,38 %
|Internet
|🟥
|IREN
|-14,95 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Molina Healthcare
|-32,22 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Amtech Systems
|-33,82 %
|Halbleiter
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Amazon
|Einzelhandel
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|257
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Bitcoin
|137
|-
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|99
|Rohstoffe
|Novo Nordisk
|84
|Pharmaindustrie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|83
|Pharmaindustrie
|Rheinmetall
|70
|Maschinenbau
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -24,15 %
Wochenperformance: -24,15 %
Platz 1
Roblox Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,87 %
Wochenperformance: -8,87 %
Platz 2
Reddit (A)
Wochenperformance: -10,26 %
Wochenperformance: -10,26 %
Platz 3
IREN
Wochenperformance: -40,98 %
Wochenperformance: -40,98 %
Platz 4
Molina Healthcare
Wochenperformance: -35,37 %
Wochenperformance: -35,37 %
Platz 5
Amtech Systems
Wochenperformance: -38,36 %
Wochenperformance: -38,36 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Platz 7
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -21,15 %
Wochenperformance: -21,15 %
Platz 8
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -12,11 %
Wochenperformance: -12,11 %
Platz 10
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -36,67 %
Wochenperformance: -36,67 %
Platz 11
Amazon
Wochenperformance: -15,66 %
Wochenperformance: -15,66 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: -38,81 %
Wochenperformance: -38,81 %
Platz 13
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -22,52 %
Wochenperformance: -22,52 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,01 %
Wochenperformance: +13,01 %
Platz 15
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -23,81 %
Wochenperformance: -23,81 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,76 %
Wochenperformance: -4,76 %
Platz 17
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -12,01 %
Wochenperformance: -12,01 %
Platz 18
