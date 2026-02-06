    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsecotel communication AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ecotel communication
    ecotel communication AG: 2025 Preliminary Figures & EBITDA Below Guidance

    ecotel communication ag has reported a weaker-than-expected 2025 Operating EBITDA, yet most of its financial targets remain on track ahead of the final results in March 2026.

    ecotel communication AG: 2025 Preliminary Figures & EBITDA Below Guidance
    • ecotel communication ag's preliminary 2025 Operating EBITDA is approximately EUR 8.9 million, below the guidance of EUR 10–11.5 million.
    • The main reason for the shortfall is lower revenues from the sale of internet resources.
    • All other guidance metrics, including revenue (EUR 117–125 million) and net income (up to EUR 1 million), are still within the expected range.
    • The final financial figures will be published on 19 March 2026 after the audited annual financial statements are released.
    • The deviation from guidance is primarily due to lower internet resource sales, while other financial targets remain on track.
    • The company’s stock is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other German markets.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at ecotel communication is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 11,650EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,29 % since publication.


    ecotel communication ag has reported a weaker-than-expected 2025 Operating EBITDA, yet most of its financial targets remain on track ahead of the final results in March 2026.
