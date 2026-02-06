DAX, QuinStreet & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|QuinStreet
|+32,28 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🥈
|Maxeon Solar Technologies Pte.
|+22,87 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|+22,64 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Stellantis
|-25,54 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Amtech Systems
|-28,68 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Impinj
|-31,85 %
|Halbleiter
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Coeur Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Saga Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|Amazon
|Einzelhandel
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|303
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|249
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|150
|-
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|98
|Pharmaindustrie
|Novo Nordisk
|96
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|82
|Rohstoffe
QuinStreet
Wochenperformance: +10,62 %
Platz 1
Maxeon Solar Technologies Pte.
Wochenperformance: +66,67 %
Platz 2
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -24,79 %
Platz 3
Stellantis
Wochenperformance: -30,43 %
Platz 4
Amtech Systems
Wochenperformance: -38,36 %
Platz 5
Impinj
Wochenperformance: -28,58 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -14,54 %
Platz 7
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,69 %
Platz 8
Coeur Mining
Wochenperformance: -16,47 %
Platz 9
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: -17,17 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: -16,09 %
Platz 11
Amazon
Wochenperformance: -15,66 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,39 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -38,81 %
Platz 14
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -22,52 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,13 %
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -23,81 %
Platz 17
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +22,16 %
Platz 18
