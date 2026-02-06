    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFintechWerx International Software Services AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FintechWerx International Software Services
    FintechWerx Makes Investment in AetherEV to Support Near-Term Growth on the FintechWerx Platform

    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com

     

    Vancouver, BC - February 6, 2026 - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") has completed a US$50,000 investment in AetherEV Energy Corporation (“AetherEV”) - aetherev.com - to advance the strategic partnership between the parties, support the implementation of the recently executed commercial agreement between FintechWerx and AetherEV, and accelerate AetherEV’s deployment across the FintechWerx platform.

     

    Previously, the Company announced both the successful deployment of its AI-Werx proof of concept and the signing of its agreement with AetherEV (news releases found here and here). With platform integration work underway for AetherEV and a newly announced $2.3 billion Electric Vehicle Affordability Program by the Canadian government, management has elected to provide targeted capital to help move the relationship directly into active customer onboarding and transaction processing.

     

    This is a part of the Company’s broader operating model of identifying merchants that are primed for transactional volume. Deployment of the FintechWerx platform and gateway enables said merchants to expand their payment capabilities and offer capacity to meet market demand, according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

     

    "AetherEV already has customers lined up and ready to deploy on our platform," says Hofsink. "This capital is being applied to support  the AetherEv integrations and customer onboarding."

     

    Hofsink added that the Company is focused on keeping capital tied directly to near-term execution rather than long development cycles.

     

    About FintechWerx

     

    FintechWerx is a Canadian financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.FintechWerx.com.

     

    For more information, please contact:

     

    Francisco Carasquero, FintechWerx Co-Founder and CFO
    FintechWerx International Software Solutions Inc.
    Phone: (778) 652-3669
    Email: info@FintechWerx.com

    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
