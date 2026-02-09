    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSoftwareONE Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SoftwareONE Holding
    SoftwareONE Delivers 1.4% FY 2025 Growth & Nominates Barend Fruithof to Board

    SoftwareOne closed FY 2025 with solid revenue momentum, boosted by acquisitions, regional strength and a clear outlook on profitability and governance.

    Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
    • SoftwareOne achieved 1.4% like-for-like revenue growth in FY 2025 in constant currency, ahead of its previous flat growth guidance.
    • The company reported a 22.5% increase in IFRS revenue for FY 2025, reaching CHF 1,243 million, driven by the Crayon acquisition.
    • In Q4 2025, revenue grew 11.0% in constant currency on a like-for-like basis, with strong performance in EMEA, DACH, and APAC regions.
    • SoftwareOne confirmed its FY 2025 guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.
    • The company announced the nomination of Barend Fruithof as an additional independent Board member, with election planned at the 2026 AGM.
    • A Capital Markets Day will be held on 9 June 2026 to present strategic and financial updates to investors and analysts.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at SoftwareONE Holding is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 7,6375EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6325EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.


    ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
