SoftwareONE Delivers 1.4% FY 2025 Growth & Nominates Barend Fruithof to Board

SoftwareOne achieved 1.4% like-for-like revenue growth in FY 2025 in constant currency, ahead of its previous flat growth guidance.

The company reported a 22.5% increase in IFRS revenue for FY 2025, reaching CHF 1,243 million, driven by the Crayon acquisition.

In Q4 2025, revenue grew 11.0% in constant currency on a like-for-like basis, with strong performance in EMEA, DACH, and APAC regions.

SoftwareOne confirmed its FY 2025 guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

The company announced the nomination of Barend Fruithof as an additional independent Board member, with election planned at the 2026 AGM.

A Capital Markets Day will be held on 9 June 2026 to present strategic and financial updates to investors and analysts.

