Eleving Group Reveals Strong 12-Month Results Ending December 2025
In 2025, Eleving Group accelerated its growth trajectory, delivering record revenues, expanding its loan portfolio, and strengthening its position across key markets.
- Eleving Group achieved a record revenue of EUR 250.1 million in 2025, a 15.5% increase from 2024, with strong contributions from consumer lending and flexible vehicle financing.
- The adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 101.9 million, marking a 13.5% increase, while the net profit before FX and discontinued operations rose by 25.5% to EUR 40.8 million.
- The total net loan portfolio grew by 20.3% to EUR 446.6 million, with significant loan issuance volumes of EUR 458.0 million, a 24.3% increase from 2024.
- Eleving Group expanded its product offerings in 2025, launching smartphone financing in Kenya and Uganda, and installment loans in several European markets, contributing to strong demand.
- The company successfully executed two major bond issuances in 2025, raising a total of EUR 275 million, which was the largest in its history, and upgraded its credit outlook to positive by Fitch Ratings.
- Eleving Group plans to enhance operational efficiency through digital transformation initiatives, including the rollout of AI voice agents in call centers, while maintaining a focus on profitability and cost management.
The price of Eleving Group at the time of the news was 1,6900EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
+0,30 %
+1,20 %
-0,59 %
-0,59 %
