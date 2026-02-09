Eleving Group Reveals Strong 12-Month Results Ending December 2025

Eleving Group achieved a record revenue of EUR 250.1 million in 2025, a 15.5% increase from 2024, with strong contributions from consumer lending and flexible vehicle financing.

The adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 101.9 million, marking a 13.5% increase, while the net profit before FX and discontinued operations rose by 25.5% to EUR 40.8 million.

The total net loan portfolio grew by 20.3% to EUR 446.6 million, with significant loan issuance volumes of EUR 458.0 million, a 24.3% increase from 2024.

Eleving Group expanded its product offerings in 2025, launching smartphone financing in Kenya and Uganda, and installment loans in several European markets, contributing to strong demand.

The company successfully executed two major bond issuances in 2025, raising a total of EUR 275 million, which was the largest in its history, and upgraded its credit outlook to positive by Fitch Ratings.

Eleving Group plans to enhance operational efficiency through digital transformation initiatives, including the rollout of AI voice agents in call centers, while maintaining a focus on profitability and cost management.

