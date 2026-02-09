    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsmVISE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu mVISE
    mVISE AG Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

    In 2025, mVISE AG strengthened its financial base, sharpened its software focus, and set the stage for profitable, AI-driven growth beyond market benchmarks.

    mVISE AG Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results
    • mVISE AG's EBITDA increased by 15% to EUR 1.3 million in 2025, outperforming the market and competition.
    • The company's long-term liabilities were successfully reduced by over EUR 750,000 in 2025, enhancing financial stability.
    • Revenue declined to approximately EUR 5.5 million, with 70% recurring customer revenue, indicating a strategic shift to software development.
    • Recurring income rose to 65% of total revenue, up from 42%, reflecting a focus on stable, ongoing earnings.
    • In 2025, mVISE focused on restructuring software development, increasing capacity utilization (>85%), and preparing for scaling.
    • The management expects EBITDA of EUR 1.5 million for 2026, again surpassing market averages, supported by AI-supported software innovations.

