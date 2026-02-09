mVISE AG Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results
In 2025, mVISE AG strengthened its financial base, sharpened its software focus, and set the stage for profitable, AI-driven growth beyond market benchmarks.
Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
- mVISE AG's EBITDA increased by 15% to EUR 1.3 million in 2025, outperforming the market and competition.
- The company's long-term liabilities were successfully reduced by over EUR 750,000 in 2025, enhancing financial stability.
- Revenue declined to approximately EUR 5.5 million, with 70% recurring customer revenue, indicating a strategic shift to software development.
- Recurring income rose to 65% of total revenue, up from 42%, reflecting a focus on stable, ongoing earnings.
- In 2025, mVISE focused on restructuring software development, increasing capacity utilization (>85%), and preparing for scaling.
- The management expects EBITDA of EUR 1.5 million for 2026, again surpassing market averages, supported by AI-supported software innovations.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Statements.", at mVISE is on 01.05.2026.
The price of mVISE at the time of the news was 8,1750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+1,84 %
+15,28 %
+84,24 %
-10,94 %
