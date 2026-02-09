Hapag-Lloyd Reveals 2025 Preliminary Business Results

Hapag-Lloyd reported a transport volume increase of 8% in 2025, reaching 13.5 million TEU.

The average freight rate decreased by 8% compared to the previous year, now at 1,376 USD/TEU.

Group revenues for 2025 were USD 21.1 billion, with EBITDA at USD 3.6 billion and EBIT at USD 1.1 billion, all below prior-year levels.

The company experienced higher costs due to ship rerouting and start-up expenses for the Gemini Network, although synergies from Gemini began to materialize in the second half of 2025.

Hapag-Lloyd plans to publish its 2025 Annual Report with audited financial figures and outlook on March 26, 2026.

The company operates a fleet of 305 container ships and has a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, with services connecting over 600 ports globally.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hapag-Lloyd is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 121,90EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 120,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,39 % since publication.





