    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHapag-Lloyd AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hapag-Lloyd Reveals 2025 Preliminary Business Results

    In 2025, Hapag-Lloyd navigated rising volumes, falling freight rates and higher costs, while Gemini synergies and a global fleet reshaped its financial course.

    Hapag-Lloyd Reveals 2025 Preliminary Business Results
    Foto: Marcus Brandt - dpa
    • Hapag-Lloyd reported a transport volume increase of 8% in 2025, reaching 13.5 million TEU.
    • The average freight rate decreased by 8% compared to the previous year, now at 1,376 USD/TEU.
    • Group revenues for 2025 were USD 21.1 billion, with EBITDA at USD 3.6 billion and EBIT at USD 1.1 billion, all below prior-year levels.
    • The company experienced higher costs due to ship rerouting and start-up expenses for the Gemini Network, although synergies from Gemini began to materialize in the second half of 2025.
    • Hapag-Lloyd plans to publish its 2025 Annual Report with audited financial figures and outlook on March 26, 2026.
    • The company operates a fleet of 305 container ships and has a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, with services connecting over 600 ports globally.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hapag-Lloyd is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 121,90EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 120,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,39 % since publication.


    Hapag-Lloyd

    +0,42 %
    -0,67 %
    -3,25 %
    +0,25 %
    -18,28 %
    -53,45 %
    +15,21 %
    +674,86 %
    +396,76 %
    ISIN:DE000HLAG475WKN:HLAG47





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Hapag-Lloyd Reveals 2025 Preliminary Business Results In 2025, Hapag-Lloyd navigated rising volumes, falling freight rates and higher costs, while Gemini synergies and a global fleet reshaped its financial course.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     