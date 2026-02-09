    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBorussia Dortmund AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund Reveals H1 2025/2026 Financial Results!

    Borussia Dortmund opened H1 2025/2026 with a powerful financial performance, marked by surging profits, robust transfer gains and steady revenue growth.

    • Borussia Dortmund's consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by EUR 14.4 million to EUR 23.2 million in H1 2025/2026, compared to EUR 8.8 million in the previous year.
    • Net transfer income rose significantly by EUR 32.7 million, reaching EUR 54.9 million, up from EUR 22.2 million in H1 2024/2025.
    • Consolidated revenue slightly increased by EUR 1.9 million to EUR 246.4 million, compared to EUR 244.5 million in the same period last year.
    • Consolidated net profit for the first half of the year was EUR 18.7 million, an increase of EUR 11.0 million from EUR 7.7 million in the previous year.
    • Total operating proceeds, including consolidated revenue and gross transfer proceeds, amounted to EUR 316.5 million, up EUR 34.6 million from EUR 281.9 million in H1 2024/2025.
    • Personnel expenses increased by EUR 11.2 million to EUR 129.3 million, while other operating expenses decreased by EUR 1.7 million to EUR 78.8 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report – H1 fiscal year 2025/2026, at Borussia Dortmund is on 13.02.2026.

    The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,2650EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.067,00PKT (+0,82 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
