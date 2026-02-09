Silber, Median Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Median Technologies
|+47,38 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Xerox Holdings Corporation
|+35,92 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Furukawa Denki Kogyo
|+16,67 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Hain Celestial Group
|-22,49 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
|-26,71 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation
|-53,45 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Inturai Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Super Micro Computer
|Hardware
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|EMP Metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|183
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|148
|-
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|66
|Rohstoffe
|Lang & Schwarz
|31
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Bitcoin
|27
|-
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|Freizeit
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte