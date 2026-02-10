TUI Reports Strong Q1 with €77M EBIT and Reaffirms 2026 Growth Outlook

TUI delivered its best Q1 performance with an underlying EBIT of €77 million, increasing by €26 million compared to the previous year.

Group revenue remained stable at €4.9 billion, reflecting strong demand across its diverse product portfolio.

The Cruises segment achieved a record Q1 underlying EBIT of €82.3 million, up €34.1 million, driven by high demand and fleet expansion.

Net debt improved by €0.5 billion to €3.6 billion, supported by higher cash flow and early repayment of leases and financings.

TUI reaffirmed its FY26 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 2-4% and underlying EBIT growth of 7-10%, driven by summer demand.

The company continues strategic expansion in Africa and Asia, river cruise growth, digital transformation, and new market entries like Romania, supporting long-term growth.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at TUI is on 10.02.2026.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 9,4450EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,3930EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.004,39PKT (+0,85 %).






