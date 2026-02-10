TUI Reports Strong Q1 with €77M EBIT and Reaffirms 2026 Growth Outlook
TUI starts the year on a strong footing, posting record Q1 earnings, robust cruise performance and lower net debt, while reaffirming its growth ambitions through 2026.
Foto: Soeren Stache - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- TUI delivered its best Q1 performance with an underlying EBIT of €77 million, increasing by €26 million compared to the previous year.
- Group revenue remained stable at €4.9 billion, reflecting strong demand across its diverse product portfolio.
- The Cruises segment achieved a record Q1 underlying EBIT of €82.3 million, up €34.1 million, driven by high demand and fleet expansion.
- Net debt improved by €0.5 billion to €3.6 billion, supported by higher cash flow and early repayment of leases and financings.
- TUI reaffirmed its FY26 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 2-4% and underlying EBIT growth of 7-10%, driven by summer demand.
- The company continues strategic expansion in Africa and Asia, river cruise growth, digital transformation, and new market entries like Romania, supporting long-term growth.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at TUI is on 10.02.2026.
The price of TUI at the time of the news was 9,4450EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,3930EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,55 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.004,39PKT (+0,85 %).
-1,16 %
+1,50 %
+0,72 %
+33,04 %
+11,82 %
-7,41 %
-39,89 %
-73,44 %
+40,49 %
