Silber, Ichor Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ichor Holdings
|+25,17 %
|Maschinenbau
|🥈
|Matsuda
|+9,35 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|AbCellera Biologics
|+7,20 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|TeamViewer
|-6,09 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Electro Optic Systems
|-6,51 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Amentum Holdings
|-13,64 %
|Dienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Inturai Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Vizsla Silver
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|211
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|117
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Lang & Schwarz
|38
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|TeamViewer
|27
|Informationstechnologie
|Novo Nordisk
|25
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|23
|Rohstoffe
Ichor Holdings
Wochenperformance: +38,76 %
Platz 1
Matsuda
Wochenperformance: +9,88 %
Platz 2
AbCellera Biologics
Wochenperformance: -12,17 %
Platz 3
Platz 4
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -20,41 %
Platz 5
Amentum Holdings
Wochenperformance: -14,19 %
Platz 6
Inturai Ventures
Wochenperformance: -0,49 %
Platz 7
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +10,33 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -29,74 %
Platz 9
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -5,88 %
Platz 10
Vizsla Silver
Wochenperformance: -26,02 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +0,05 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +28,38 %
Platz 14
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +0,87 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -17,25 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +4,40 %
Platz 18
