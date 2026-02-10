    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDATAGROUP AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DATAGROUP
    DATAGROUP's CYROS App Boosts Cyber Incident Assessment & Response

    Stay ahead of cyber threats with CYROS: a free, anonymous warning app that turns complex security data into clear, actionable alerts for businesses and private users.

    DATAGROUP's CYROS App Boosts Cyber Incident Assessment & Response
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The CYROS Warning App, launched by the cyberintelligence.institute and DATAGROUP, is a free digital alert system for cyber threats aimed at companies and private users.
    • The app consolidates security-related information from various official sources, including the German Federal Office for Information Security, to help users identify and prioritize cyber incidents.
    • It provides structured information on vulnerabilities, security updates, phishing campaigns, and compliance changes, categorized by urgency, with customizable notifications.
    • The app is designed to assist organizations without dedicated cybersecurity expertise, offering a foundation for decision-making regarding IT security measures.
    • Emphasizing data minimization, the CYROS Warning App requires no login and collects no sensitive personal data, ensuring anonymous usage.
    • DATAGROUP is a leading German IT service provider, while the cyberintelligence.institute focuses on analyzing cyber threats and developing strategies for digital resilience.

