DATAGROUP's CYROS App Boosts Cyber Incident Assessment & Response

The CYROS Warning App, launched by the cyberintelligence.institute and DATAGROUP, is a free digital alert system for cyber threats aimed at companies and private users.

The app consolidates security-related information from various official sources, including the German Federal Office for Information Security, to help users identify and prioritize cyber incidents.

It provides structured information on vulnerabilities, security updates, phishing campaigns, and compliance changes, categorized by urgency, with customizable notifications.

The app is designed to assist organizations without dedicated cybersecurity expertise, offering a foundation for decision-making regarding IT security measures.

Emphasizing data minimization, the CYROS Warning App requires no login and collects no sensitive personal data, ensuring anonymous usage.

DATAGROUP is a leading German IT service provider, while the cyberintelligence.institute focuses on analyzing cyber threats and developing strategies for digital resilience.

