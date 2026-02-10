    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDATAGROUP AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DATAGROUP
    DATAGROUP's CYROS App Boosts Cyber Incident Assessment & Response

    Stay ahead of cyber threats with CYROS: a free, anonymous warning app that turns complex security data into clear, actionable alerts for businesses and individuals.

    
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The CYROS Warning App is a free digital alert system for cyber threats, launched by the cyberintelligence.institute in partnership with DATAGROUP, available in all major app stores and as a desktop version.
    • It consolidates security information from official sources like the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), professional sources, the CII partner network, and future data from DATAGROUP’s Security Operations Centers.
    • The app helps users, including small and medium-sized enterprises and private individuals, to identify, prioritize, and classify cyber incidents early, providing recommendations and guidance without replacing professional security infrastructure.
    • It categorizes alerts by criticality, allows individual notification settings, and enables users to report incidents, contributing to current threat assessments.
    • The app focuses on data minimization, requiring no login or personal data, ensuring fully anonymous usage.
    • The goal is to improve operational security decision-making by providing structured, understandable cybersecurity information and supporting early risk detection for both businesses and private users.

