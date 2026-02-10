DATAGROUP's CYROS App Boosts Cyber Incident Assessment & Response

The CYROS Warning App is a free digital alert system for cyber threats, launched by the cyberintelligence.institute in partnership with DATAGROUP, available in all major app stores and as a desktop version.

It consolidates security information from official sources like the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), professional sources, the CII partner network, and future data from DATAGROUP’s Security Operations Centers.

The app helps users, including small and medium-sized enterprises and private individuals, to identify, prioritize, and classify cyber incidents early, providing recommendations and guidance without replacing professional security infrastructure.

It categorizes alerts by criticality, allows individual notification settings, and enables users to report incidents, contributing to current threat assessments.

The app focuses on data minimization, requiring no login or personal data, ensuring fully anonymous usage.

The goal is to improve operational security decision-making by providing structured, understandable cybersecurity information and supporting early risk detection for both businesses and private users.

