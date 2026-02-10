Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Announces Restructuring Capital Increase Volume

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG has announced a restructuring capital increase involving the issuance of 59,574,989 new no-par value bearer shares.

The company's share capital will increase by EUR 59,574,989.00, reaching a total of EUR 109,926,080.00 upon registration.

Subscription rights for 166,853 new shares were exercised against cash contributions, while additional shares were allocated to creditors of registered bonds.

The registration of the capital increase is expected on 13 February 2026, but delays may occur, potentially affecting the delivery of new shares.

The company changed its name to Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG on 27 January 2026, following the termination of its REIT status.

This announcement is not an offer of securities and is subject to legal restrictions in various countries, including the United States.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 13.02.2026.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,6850EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the previous day.





