Commerzbank Announces New Share Buyback Program

Commerzbank generated a preliminary, unaudited IFRS net result of EUR 2.63 billion for 2025.

The bank plans to return 100% of the IFRS net income to shareholders before restructuring costs, after EUR 2.71 billion in discretionary AT1 coupon payments.

A further share buyback of up to EUR 540 million has been approved and will start after the 2025 reporting, expected to complete by March 26, 2026.

EUR 1 billion of shares were already repurchased by the end of 2025, with the remaining up to EUR 540 million to be bought back starting February 12, 2026.

The total capital return for 2025 includes proposing a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share at the Annual General Meeting.

The repurchased shares will be redeemed, and detailed information about the buyback program will be provided in a regulatory notification.

The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 35,46EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.027,00PKT (+0,02 %).





