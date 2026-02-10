    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCommerzbank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Commerzbank
    Commerzbank Announces New Share Buyback Program

    Commerzbank sharpens its shareholder focus: strong 2025 earnings, full net income return, and an expanded buyback underline its capital return ambitions.

    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank generated a preliminary, unaudited IFRS net result of EUR 2.63 billion for 2025.
    • The bank plans to return 100% of the IFRS net income to shareholders before restructuring costs, after EUR 2.71 billion in discretionary AT1 coupon payments.
    • A further share buyback of up to EUR 540 million has been approved and will start after the 2025 reporting, expected to complete by March 26, 2026.
    • EUR 1 billion of shares were already repurchased by the end of 2025, with the remaining up to EUR 540 million to be bought back starting February 12, 2026.
    • The total capital return for 2025 includes proposing a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share at the Annual General Meeting.
    • The repurchased shares will be redeemed, and detailed information about the buyback program will be provided in a regulatory notification.

    The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 35,46EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.027,00PKT (+0,02 %).


    Commerzbank

    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
