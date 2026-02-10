Commerzbank Surpasses Profit Goals, Launches €540M Buyback & €1.10 Dividend

Commerzbank achieved a net result of €2.63 billion in 2025, exceeding its profit target despite restructuring expenses.

Before restructuring costs, net income reached a record €3 billion, up approximately 13%.

The bank will start a share buyback of up to €540 million on February 12, expected to complete by March 26, 2026.

Commerzbank plans to propose a dividend of €1.10 per share for 2025 at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, higher than the previous €0.65.

The total capital return for 2025, including buybacks and previous distributions, amounts to €2.7 billion.

This is the sixth share buyback since 2023, with the bank planning to redeem the repurchased shares later.

The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

