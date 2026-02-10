Commerzbank Surpasses Profit Goals, Launches €540M Buyback & €1.10 Dividend
Commerzbank closes 2025 with record earnings, a boosted dividend, and another major share buyback, underscoring its confidence and commitment to shareholders.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank achieved a net result of €2.63 billion in 2025, exceeding its profit target despite restructuring expenses.
- Before restructuring costs, net income reached a record €3 billion, up approximately 13%.
- The bank will start a share buyback of up to €540 million on February 12, expected to complete by March 26, 2026.
- Commerzbank plans to propose a dividend of €1.10 per share for 2025 at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, higher than the previous €0.65.
- The total capital return for 2025, including buybacks and previous distributions, amounts to €2.7 billion.
- This is the sixth share buyback since 2023, with the bank planning to redeem the repurchased shares later.
The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 35,44EUR and was up +0,01 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,31 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.022,50PKT (0,00 %).
+1,04 %
-0,34 %
+2,07 %
+10,05 %
+87,72 %
+244,20 %
+547,03 %
+453,35 %
-61,10 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte