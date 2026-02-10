    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNetflix AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Netflix
    Netflix Drives Investor Confidence in Thailand's Prime Market with Luxury Residential Success

    In Bangkok’s ultra-luxury skyline, SCOPE is redefining prime living and investment, as Thailand’s high-end residences draw global buyers despite economic headwinds.

    Netflix Drives Investor Confidence in Thailand's Prime Market with Luxury Residential Success
    • SCOPE, a Bangkok-based ultra-luxury residential developer, reported total sales exceeding THB 2.6 billion in 2025, indicating strong investor confidence in Thailand's prime market.
    • Despite global economic challenges, Thailand's ultra-luxury residential sector remains resilient, attracting foreign buyers seeking long-term residential assets.
    • Thailand's prime residences offer a compelling value proposition compared to global cities like London and New York, with lower prices and superior design and lifestyle standards.
    • SCOPE's flagship development, SCOPE Langsuan, achieved over 90% sales completion in 2025, reflecting a shift in buyer focus towards authenticity and long-term value.
    • SCOPE emphasizes a holistic living experience through its proprietary ACQUA Hospitality Service, integrating five-star hotel principles into residential living.
    • The ultra-luxury real estate market in Thailand is transitioning towards differentiation based on design excellence and service quality, reinforcing its position as a stable investment amid global uncertainties.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Netflix is on 16.04.2026.

    The price of Netflix at the time of the news was 68,59EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,68EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.
    At this time, the index S&P 500 was at 6.974,31PKT (+0,13 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
