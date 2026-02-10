Netflix Drives Investor Confidence in Thailand's Prime Market with Luxury Residential Success

SCOPE, a Bangkok-based ultra-luxury residential developer, reported total sales exceeding THB 2.6 billion in 2025, indicating strong investor confidence in Thailand's prime market.

Despite global economic challenges, Thailand's ultra-luxury residential sector remains resilient, attracting foreign buyers seeking long-term residential assets.

Thailand's prime residences offer a compelling value proposition compared to global cities like London and New York, with lower prices and superior design and lifestyle standards.

SCOPE's flagship development, SCOPE Langsuan, achieved over 90% sales completion in 2025, reflecting a shift in buyer focus towards authenticity and long-term value.

SCOPE emphasizes a holistic living experience through its proprietary ACQUA Hospitality Service, integrating five-star hotel principles into residential living.

The ultra-luxury real estate market in Thailand is transitioning towards differentiation based on design excellence and service quality, reinforcing its position as a stable investment amid global uncertainties.

