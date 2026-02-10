Bernd Spalt Completes Commerzbank Contract, Won't Seek Extension

Bernd Spalt, Chief Risk Officer of Commerzbank, will step down on December 31, 2026, and will not seek an extension of his contract for personal reasons.

He informed the Supervisory Board of his decision during a meeting on February 10, 2026.

Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expressed regret over Spalt's decision but understood his desire to return to Vienna to be with his family.

Spalt joined Commerzbank on January 1, 2024, and has established the risk function as a key support for the bank's strategic goals.

CEO Bettina Orlopp praised Spalt's contributions and expressed her regret at his departure, wishing him well for the future.

The Supervisory Board is currently searching for a successor and will announce the outcome in due course.

The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

