    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCommerzbank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Commerzbank
    381 Aufrufe 381 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bernd Spalt Completes Commerzbank Contract, Won't Seek Extension

    Commerzbank’s Chief Risk Officer Bernd Spalt will leave the bank at the end of 2026, closing a pivotal chapter in its risk strategy and leadership.

    Bernd Spalt Completes Commerzbank Contract, Won't Seek Extension
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Bernd Spalt, Chief Risk Officer of Commerzbank, will step down on December 31, 2026, and will not seek an extension of his contract for personal reasons.
    • He informed the Supervisory Board of his decision during a meeting on February 10, 2026.
    • Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expressed regret over Spalt's decision but understood his desire to return to Vienna to be with his family.
    • Spalt joined Commerzbank on January 1, 2024, and has established the risk function as a key support for the bank's strategic goals.
    • CEO Bettina Orlopp praised Spalt's contributions and expressed her regret at his departure, wishing him well for the future.
    • The Supervisory Board is currently searching for a successor and will announce the outcome in due course.

    The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 35,95EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.996,50PKT (-0,11 %).


    Commerzbank

    +1,58 %
    -0,34 %
    +2,07 %
    +10,05 %
    +87,72 %
    +244,20 %
    +547,03 %
    +453,35 %
    -60,90 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Bernd Spalt Completes Commerzbank Contract, Won't Seek Extension Commerzbank’s Chief Risk Officer Bernd Spalt will leave the bank at the end of 2026, closing a pivotal chapter in its risk strategy and leadership.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     