Salzgitter AG Reveals 2025 Financials & Approves 2026 Guidance
Salzgitter Group’s latest figures reveal shrinking sales but a sharply improved pre-tax result, as the company navigates Germany’s tough economy and looks ahead to 2026.
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
- Salzgitter Group reported preliminary financials for 2025, with external sales of €9.0 billion, down from €10.0 billion in 2024.
- EBITDA for 2025 was €376 million, a decrease from €445 million in 2024, while the pre-tax result improved to €-28 million from €-296 million in 2024.
- The positive results were influenced by a €180 million contribution from Aurubis AG, despite a €-30 million impact from an exchangeable bond.
- The economic situation in Germany remains challenging, with only moderate improvements expected in 2026, influenced by EU trade defense measures.
- For 2026, Salzgitter anticipates sales of around €9.5 billion, EBITDA between €500 million and €600 million, and a pre-tax result between €75 million and €175 million.
- Guidance for 2026 will utilize adjusted key performance indicators to account for fluctuations from the exchangeable bond valuation. Further financial details will be released on March 23, 2026.
The next important date, analyst event, at Salzgitter is on 23.03.2026.
The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 47,17EUR and was down -8,01 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,08EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,05 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.173,28PKT (+0,34 %).
