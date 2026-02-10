    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSalzgitter AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Salzgitter
    Salzgitter AG Reveals 2025 Financials & Approves 2026 Guidance

    Salzgitter Group’s latest figures reveal shrinking sales but a sharply improved pre-tax result, as the company navigates Germany’s tough economy and looks ahead to 2026.

    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • Salzgitter Group reported preliminary financials for 2025, with external sales of €9.0 billion, down from €10.0 billion in 2024.
    • EBITDA for 2025 was €376 million, a decrease from €445 million in 2024, while the pre-tax result improved to €-28 million from €-296 million in 2024.
    • The positive results were influenced by a €180 million contribution from Aurubis AG, despite a €-30 million impact from an exchangeable bond.
    • The economic situation in Germany remains challenging, with only moderate improvements expected in 2026, influenced by EU trade defense measures.
    • For 2026, Salzgitter anticipates sales of around €9.5 billion, EBITDA between €500 million and €600 million, and a pre-tax result between €75 million and €175 million.
    • Guidance for 2026 will utilize adjusted key performance indicators to account for fluctuations from the exchangeable bond valuation. Further financial details will be released on March 23, 2026.

