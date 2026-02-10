Telekom Austria Reveals Strong Q4 and 2025 Full-Year Results!

Total revenues for 2025 increased by 3.0%, with service revenue growth of 1.9% and higher equipment revenues.

EBITDA grew by 3.7% excluding one-offs and restructuring, driven by 9.5% operational growth in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The net result for 2025 was EUR 613 million, slightly down from EUR 627 million in 2024.

Net debt excluding leases was reduced by EUR 283 million, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.9x at year-end 2025.

CAPEX increased by 2.8% to EUR 889 million, primarily due to a 5G auction in Serbia.

A dividend proposal for FY 2025 is set to increase to EUR 0.42 per share, up from EUR 0.40 in 2024.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 10.02.2026.

