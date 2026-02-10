    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTelekom Austria AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Telekom Austria
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Telekom Austria Reveals Strong Q4 and 2025 Full-Year Results!

    In 2025, our financial performance showed solid momentum, with rising revenues, stronger EBITDA, disciplined debt reduction and a higher proposed dividend for shareholders.

    Telekom Austria Reveals Strong Q4 and 2025 Full-Year Results!
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • Total revenues for 2025 increased by 3.0%, with service revenue growth of 1.9% and higher equipment revenues.
    • EBITDA grew by 3.7% excluding one-offs and restructuring, driven by 9.5% operational growth in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).
    • The net result for 2025 was EUR 613 million, slightly down from EUR 627 million in 2024.
    • Net debt excluding leases was reduced by EUR 283 million, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.9x at year-end 2025.
    • CAPEX increased by 2.8% to EUR 889 million, primarily due to a 5G auction in Serbia.
    • A dividend proposal for FY 2025 is set to increase to EUR 0.42 per share, up from EUR 0.40 in 2024.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Telekom Austria is on 10.02.2026.

    The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 9,5300EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,5000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.


    Telekom Austria

    -0,21 %
    +6,08 %
    +6,90 %
    +4,69 %
    +17,72 %
    +81,57 %
    +84,68 %
    +141,85 %
    +44,82 %
    ISIN:AT0000720008WKN:588811





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Telekom Austria Reveals Strong Q4 and 2025 Full-Year Results! In 2025, our financial performance showed solid momentum, with rising revenues, stronger EBITDA, disciplined debt reduction and a higher proposed dividend for shareholders.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     