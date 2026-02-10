    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEuroTeleSites AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EuroTeleSites
    EuroTeleSites Hits 2025 Targets: Revenue at €280.2M & Leverage Down to 5.5x

    In 2025, EuroTeleSites delivered solid growth, strong margins, and lower debt, while laying the groundwork for 5G expansion and further infrastructure upgrades.

    • EuroTeleSites achieved revenue of 280.2 million EUR in 2025, a 3.7% increase YoY, with a 5.3% growth excluding one-time effects
    • The company’s third-party revenue grew by 10.4%, or 17.7% without one-time effects, driven by increased site expansion and tenant demand
    • EBITDA remained high at 239.3 million EUR with an EBITDA margin of 85.4%, indicating strong operational efficiency
    • The tenancy ratio slightly improved from 1.24x to 1.25x, supported by onboarding 155 new third-party tenants on existing and new sites
    • EuroTeleSites reduced its net debt by 33.9 million EUR in 2025 and aims to reach a leverage ratio of 5x, supported by disciplined cost management and revenue growth
    • For 2026, the company expects revenue growth of approximately 4-5%, plans to build over 400 new sites, and maintains a CAPEX-to-revenue ratio around 25% to support 5G expansion and infrastructure modernization

    EuroTeleSites

    0,00 %
    +1,62 %
    -4,56 %
    -8,71 %
    -20,15 %
    -13,92 %
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
