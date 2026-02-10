EuroTeleSites Hits 2025 Targets: Revenue at €280.2M & Leverage Down to 5.5x
In 2025, EuroTeleSites delivered solid growth, strong margins, and lower debt, while laying the groundwork for 5G expansion and further infrastructure upgrades.
- EuroTeleSites achieved revenue of 280.2 million EUR in 2025, a 3.7% increase YoY, with a 5.3% growth excluding one-time effects
- The company’s third-party revenue grew by 10.4%, or 17.7% without one-time effects, driven by increased site expansion and tenant demand
- EBITDA remained high at 239.3 million EUR with an EBITDA margin of 85.4%, indicating strong operational efficiency
- The tenancy ratio slightly improved from 1.24x to 1.25x, supported by onboarding 155 new third-party tenants on existing and new sites
- EuroTeleSites reduced its net debt by 33.9 million EUR in 2025 and aims to reach a leverage ratio of 5x, supported by disciplined cost management and revenue growth
- For 2026, the company expects revenue growth of approximately 4-5%, plans to build over 400 new sites, and maintains a CAPEX-to-revenue ratio around 25% to support 5G expansion and infrastructure modernization
The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 4,3850EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
