Wacker Neuson Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results
Wacker Neuson closes 2025 with solid revenues, resilient margins and stronger cash flow, setting the stage for its upcoming full-year results and 2026 outlook.
- Wacker Neuson Group's preliminary revenue for 2025 was EUR 2,219 million, within the guidance range
- The EBIT margin, burdened by one-off effects in Q4/2025, was 6.0%, with an adjusted margin of 6.5% excluding these effects
- Net working capital decreased to EUR 647 million, below the target maximum of 30%, positively impacting free cash flow, which increased to EUR 202 million
- Investments totaled EUR 67 million, below the guided EUR 80 million, due to slower market recovery and adjusted investment management
- The preliminary EBIT before one-off effects was approximately EUR 144 million, with a margin of 6.5%, above the reported 6.0%
- Final 2025 figures and 2026 guidance will be published on March 26, 2026
