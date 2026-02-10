Wacker Neuson Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

Wacker Neuson Group's preliminary revenue for 2025 was EUR 2,219 million, within the guidance range

The EBIT margin, burdened by one-off effects in Q4/2025, was 6.0%, with an adjusted margin of 6.5% excluding these effects

Net working capital decreased to EUR 647 million, below the target maximum of 30%, positively impacting free cash flow, which increased to EUR 202 million

Investments totaled EUR 67 million, below the guided EUR 80 million, due to slower market recovery and adjusted investment management

The preliminary EBIT before one-off effects was approximately EUR 144 million, with a margin of 6.5%, above the reported 6.0%

Final 2025 figures and 2026 guidance will be published on March 26, 2026

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at Wacker Neuson is on 26.03.2026.

