    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWacker Neuson AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wacker Neuson
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Wacker Neuson Group Reveals Bright 2025 Outlook in Preliminary Results

    Wacker Neuson closes 2025 with solid growth, stronger cash flow and disciplined investment, setting the stage for a modest market rebound and margin uplift in 2026.

    Wacker Neuson Group Reveals Bright 2025 Outlook in Preliminary Results
    Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
    • Wacker Neuson Group's preliminary revenue for 2025 was approximately EUR 2,219 million, within the guidance range
    • EBIT margin in 2025 was 6.0%, affected by one-off effects; without these effects, it would have been 6.5%
    • Free cash flow increased to EUR 202 million, and net working capital ratio was below 30%, at 29.2%
    • Investments in 2025 totaled EUR 67 million, below the planned EUR 80 million, due to slower market recovery
    • The company expects a slight market upturn in 2026, with moderate revenue growth and higher EBIT margin
    • Final 2025 figures and 2026 guidance will be published on March 26, 2026

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Wacker Neuson is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 22,225EUR and was up +1,14 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.326,63PKT (+1,19 %).


    Wacker Neuson

    +1,82 %
    +13,75 %
    -10,71 %
    +22,51 %
    +35,75 %
    +16,99 %
    +30,15 %
    +80,23 %
    -6,67 %
    ISIN:DE000WACK012WKN:WACK01





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wacker Neuson Group Reveals Bright 2025 Outlook in Preliminary Results Wacker Neuson closes 2025 with solid growth, stronger cash flow and disciplined investment, setting the stage for a modest market rebound and margin uplift in 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     