Wacker Neuson Group Reveals Bright 2025 Outlook in Preliminary Results

Wacker Neuson Group's preliminary revenue for 2025 was approximately EUR 2,219 million, within the guidance range

EBIT margin in 2025 was 6.0%, affected by one-off effects; without these effects, it would have been 6.5%

Free cash flow increased to EUR 202 million, and net working capital ratio was below 30%, at 29.2%

Investments in 2025 totaled EUR 67 million, below the planned EUR 80 million, due to slower market recovery

The company expects a slight market upturn in 2026, with moderate revenue growth and higher EBIT margin

Final 2025 figures and 2026 guidance will be published on March 26, 2026

The next important date at Wacker Neuson is on 26.03.2026 for publication of the Annual Financial Report.

