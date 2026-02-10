    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGerresheimer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Gerresheimer
    173 Aufrufe 173 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale

    Gerresheimer faces delayed accounts, major write-downs and a planned divestment, yet still targets solid growth and margins in 2026 amid ongoing investigations.

    Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale
    Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
    • Gerresheimer AG has postponed the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, originally set for February 26, 2026.
    • The company is conducting further investigations into revenue recognition and accounting practices for the 2024 and 2025 financial years, following indications of internal guideline violations.
    • Expected corrections for the 2024 financial year include a revenue decrease of approximately EUR 35 million and an adjusted EBITDA decrease of around EUR 24 million.
    • Non-cash impairments of EUR 220 to 240 million are anticipated for the 2025 financial year, primarily affecting technology and development projects.
    • Gerresheimer is initiating the sale of its subsidiary Centor Inc., specializing in packaging systems for prescription drugs, with plans to complete the transaction by the end of 2026.
    • For the 2026 financial year, the company forecasts revenues of EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18 to 19%, despite a weaker first half-year.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Gerresheimer is on 26.02.2026.

    The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 26,84EUR and was up +1,51 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,040EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,43 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.318,89PKT (+1,15 %).


    Gerresheimer

    -12,10 %
    -9,80 %
    -16,32 %
    +8,72 %
    -66,57 %
    -64,58 %
    -71,70 %
    -55,70 %
    -47,18 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale Gerresheimer faces delayed accounts, major write-downs and a planned divestment, yet still targets solid growth and margins in 2026 amid ongoing investigations.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     