Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale

Gerresheimer AG has postponed the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, originally set for February 26, 2026.

The company is conducting further investigations into revenue recognition and accounting practices for the 2024 and 2025 financial years, following indications of internal guideline violations.

Expected corrections for the 2024 financial year include a revenue decrease of approximately EUR 35 million and an adjusted EBITDA decrease of around EUR 24 million.

Non-cash impairments of EUR 220 to 240 million are anticipated for the 2025 financial year, primarily affecting technology and development projects.

Gerresheimer is initiating the sale of its subsidiary Centor Inc., specializing in packaging systems for prescription drugs, with plans to complete the transaction by the end of 2026.

For the 2026 financial year, the company forecasts revenues of EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18 to 19%, despite a weaker first half-year.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Gerresheimer is on 26.02.2026.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 26,84EUR and was up +1,51 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,040EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.318,89PKT (+1,15 %).





