Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale

Gerresheimer AG has postponed the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements due to ongoing investigations that require additional time for preparation and audit.

The company is initiating the sale of its US subsidiary Centor Inc. to optimize its capital and financing structure, with the transaction expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

A comprehensive transformation program has been successfully launched to enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve free cash flow.

For the 2026 financial year, Gerresheimer anticipates revenues between EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion and a moderately positive free cash flow, despite a weaker first half.

Ongoing investigations have revealed violations of internal guidelines and IFRS requirements, leading to expected corrections of approximately EUR -35 million in revenue recognition and EUR -24 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2024.

Gerresheimer expects non-cash impairments of around EUR 220 to 240 million in the consolidated financial statements for 2025, primarily related to technology and development projects.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Gerresheimer is on 26.02.2026.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 23,240EUR and was down -12,10 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.318,89PKT (+1,15 %).





