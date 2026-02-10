    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGerresheimer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Gerresheimer
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale

    Gerresheimer faces delayed accounts, a planned US divestment and major write-downs, while pushing a broad transformation to stabilize growth and cash flow.

    Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale
    Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
    • Gerresheimer AG has postponed the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements due to ongoing investigations that require additional time for preparation and audit.
    • The company is initiating the sale of its US subsidiary Centor Inc. to optimize its capital and financing structure, with the transaction expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
    • A comprehensive transformation program has been successfully launched to enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve free cash flow.
    • For the 2026 financial year, Gerresheimer anticipates revenues between EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion and a moderately positive free cash flow, despite a weaker first half.
    • Ongoing investigations have revealed violations of internal guidelines and IFRS requirements, leading to expected corrections of approximately EUR -35 million in revenue recognition and EUR -24 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2024.
    • Gerresheimer expects non-cash impairments of around EUR 220 to 240 million in the consolidated financial statements for 2025, primarily related to technology and development projects.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Gerresheimer is on 26.02.2026.

    The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 23,240EUR and was down -12,10 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.318,89PKT (+1,15 %).


    Gerresheimer

    -12,10 %
    -9,80 %
    -16,32 %
    +8,72 %
    -66,57 %
    -64,58 %
    -71,70 %
    -55,70 %
    -47,18 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Gerresheimer Reschedules 2025 Financials & Starts Centor Sale Gerresheimer faces delayed accounts, a planned US divestment and major write-downs, while pushing a broad transformation to stabilize growth and cash flow.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     