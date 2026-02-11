Operational Recovery Complete — Focused on Profitable Growth!
Schindler closed 2025 with solid growth, strong margins, and robust cash generation, while advancing its ambitious journey toward net-zero emissions by 2040.
- Operational recovery has been completed, with an EBIT reported margin of 12.6% and Q4 at 13.0%
- Net profit for 2025 reached CHF 1.1 billion, representing 9.8% of revenue
- Cash flow from operating activities was CHF 1.5 billion, though it decreased by 7% compared to the previous year
- Order intake and revenue in 2025 grew by 3.1% and 1.3% in local currencies, reaching CHF 11,313 million and CHF 10,947 million respectively
- Operating profit increased to CHF 1,384 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.3%
- Schindler is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, aiming for a 90% reduction in greenhouse gases from a 2020 baseline
