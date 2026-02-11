    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSchindler Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Schindler Holding
    Operational Recovery Complete — Focused on Profitable Growth!

    Schindler closed 2025 with solid growth, strong margins, and robust cash generation, while advancing its ambitious journey toward net-zero emissions by 2040.

    • Operational recovery has been completed, with an EBIT reported margin of 12.6% and Q4 at 13.0%
    • Net profit for 2025 reached CHF 1.1 billion, representing 9.8% of revenue
    • Cash flow from operating activities was CHF 1.5 billion, though it decreased by 7% compared to the previous year
    • Order intake and revenue in 2025 grew by 3.1% and 1.3% in local currencies, reaching CHF 11,313 million and CHF 10,947 million respectively
    • Operating profit increased to CHF 1,384 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.3%
    • Schindler is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, aiming for a 90% reduction in greenhouse gases from a 2020 baseline

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Schindler Holding is on 11.02.2026.


    ISIN:CH0024638212WKN:A0JJWH





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
