thyssenkrupp nucera Meets Q1 Forecast & Invests in Tech Growth

First quarter order intake and sales were below previous year's levels due to market uncertainties affecting the green hydrogen sector.

A significant increase in Q2 order intake is expected after signing the company's largest chlor-alkali new construction project valued in the high double-digit million-euro range.

The company confirmed its full-year forecast for 2025/2026, expecting rising order intake but a temporary decline in sales.

R&D expenditure increased by 31% to EUR 9 million, focusing on innovations like high-temperature electrolysis and advanced electrolyzers.

The Green Hydrogen segment's sales halved to EUR 77 million, mainly due to project delays and high sales recognition from the NEOM project.

The company anticipates total order intake of EUR 350–900 million and sales of EUR 500–600 million for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, with EBIT expected between EUR –30 million and EUR 0 million.

The next important date, Q1 Results 2025/2026, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 11.02.2026.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 9,3150EUR and was up +0,03 % compared with the previous day.






