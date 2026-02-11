Commerzbank Surpasses 2025 Growth Target with Record Operating Result

Commerzbank's operating result for 2025 increased by 18% to €4.5 billion, achieving a record high

Net profit for 2025 was €2.6 billion, surpassing the target of €2.5 billion despite restructuring expenses of €562 million

Revenues grew by 10% to €12.2 billion, with a 10% increase in the corporate loan portfolio and significant growth in net commission income by 7% to €4 billion

The bank's cost-income ratio improved by 2 percentage points to 57%, and the net return on tangible equity (Net RoTE) was 8.7%, well above the target

Capital return for 2025 was nearly €1 billion higher at €2.7 billion, with a planned dividend increase to €1.10 per share and additional share buybacks

For 2026, Commerzbank expects net profit to exceed the original target of €3.2 billion, with a forecasted net interest income of around €8.5 billion and a return on tangible equity above 11.2%

The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.030,50PKT (+0,07 %).





