Commerzbank Surpasses 2025 Growth Target with Record Operating Result
Commerzbank enters 2026 on a strong footing, after delivering record 2025 results, higher capital returns, and beating key profitability targets despite restructuring costs.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank's operating result for 2025 increased by 18% to €4.5 billion, achieving a record high
- Net profit for 2025 was €2.6 billion, surpassing the target of €2.5 billion despite restructuring expenses of €562 million
- Revenues grew by 10% to €12.2 billion, with a 10% increase in the corporate loan portfolio and significant growth in net commission income by 7% to €4 billion
- The bank's cost-income ratio improved by 2 percentage points to 57%, and the net return on tangible equity (Net RoTE) was 8.7%, well above the target
- Capital return for 2025 was nearly €1 billion higher at €2.7 billion, with a planned dividend increase to €1.10 per share and additional share buybacks
- For 2026, Commerzbank expects net profit to exceed the original target of €3.2 billion, with a forecasted net interest income of around €8.5 billion and a return on tangible equity above 11.2%
The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.
