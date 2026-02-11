    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCommerzbank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Commerzbank
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Commerzbank Surpasses 2025 Growth Target with Record Operating Result

    Commerzbank enters 2026 on a strong footing, after delivering record 2025 results, higher capital returns, and beating key profitability targets despite restructuring costs.

    Commerzbank Surpasses 2025 Growth Target with Record Operating Result
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank's operating result for 2025 increased by 18% to €4.5 billion, achieving a record high
    • Net profit for 2025 was €2.6 billion, surpassing the target of €2.5 billion despite restructuring expenses of €562 million
    • Revenues grew by 10% to €12.2 billion, with a 10% increase in the corporate loan portfolio and significant growth in net commission income by 7% to €4 billion
    • The bank's cost-income ratio improved by 2 percentage points to 57%, and the net return on tangible equity (Net RoTE) was 8.7%, well above the target
    • Capital return for 2025 was nearly €1 billion higher at €2.7 billion, with a planned dividend increase to €1.10 per share and additional share buybacks
    • For 2026, Commerzbank expects net profit to exceed the original target of €3.2 billion, with a forecasted net interest income of around €8.5 billion and a return on tangible equity above 11.2%

    The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.030,50PKT (+0,07 %).


    Commerzbank

    +0,01 %
    -0,83 %
    +1,56 %
    +4,51 %
    +89,16 %
    +248,12 %
    +556,11 %
    +444,57 %
    -61,52 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Commerzbank Surpasses 2025 Growth Target with Record Operating Result Commerzbank enters 2026 on a strong footing, after delivering record 2025 results, higher capital returns, and beating key profitability targets despite restructuring costs.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     