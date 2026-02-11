SCHOTT Pharma Starts FY 2026 Strong; Outlook Confirmed
SCHOTT Pharma enters 2026 with solid momentum: rising revenues, a stronger EBITDA margin, and continued investment in high‑value drug containment and delivery solutions.
Foto: Martin Schutt - picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild
- SCHOTT Pharma started 2026 with a revenue increase of 4.8% at constant currencies to EUR 240.2 million in Q1; EBITDA margin improved to 27.1%
- The company's high-value solutions (HVS) remained a significant part of sales at 57%, maintaining the strong performance from 2025
- The Drug Containment Solutions (DCS) segment drove growth with a 9.4% revenue increase at constant currencies, and an EBITDA growth of 18.9% to EUR 33.4 million
- The Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment saw stable revenues of EUR 103.1 million, with demand for prefillable glass syringes remaining high, though EBITDA declined by 7.3% to EUR 32.6 million
- Operating cash flow was EUR 3.4 million, lower than the previous year due to working capital changes, but the company continued investing in capacity expansion, especially in Switzerland and Hungary with EUR 23.4 million CAPEX
- The outlook for 2026 remains positive, with revenue growth of 2–5% at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin around 27%, confirming previous forecasts
The next important date, Quarterly Report (Q1 2026), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 11.02.2026.
The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 14,680EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.318,89PKT (+1,15 %).
+0,07 %
+3,82 %
-5,23 %
-18,13 %
-38,42 %
-46,62 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte