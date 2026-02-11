SCHOTT Pharma Starts FY 2026 Strong; Outlook Confirmed

SCHOTT Pharma started 2026 with a revenue increase of 4.8% at constant currencies to EUR 240.2 million in Q1; EBITDA margin improved to 27.1%

The company's high-value solutions (HVS) remained a significant part of sales at 57%, maintaining the strong performance from 2025

The Drug Containment Solutions (DCS) segment drove growth with a 9.4% revenue increase at constant currencies, and an EBITDA growth of 18.9% to EUR 33.4 million

The Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment saw stable revenues of EUR 103.1 million, with demand for prefillable glass syringes remaining high, though EBITDA declined by 7.3% to EUR 32.6 million

Operating cash flow was EUR 3.4 million, lower than the previous year due to working capital changes, but the company continued investing in capacity expansion, especially in Switzerland and Hungary with EUR 23.4 million CAPEX

The outlook for 2026 remains positive, with revenue growth of 2–5% at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin around 27%, confirming previous forecasts

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 14,680EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.318,89PKT (+1,15 %).





