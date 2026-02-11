    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDouglas AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Douglas
    Douglas Achieves Solid Performance Amid Market Challenges

    Despite a challenging macro backdrop, Douglas Group enters Q1 2025/26 with rising sales, stronger online momentum and a leaner balance sheet, while doubling down on its omnichannel strategy.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Douglas Group reported a 1.7% increase in sales to €1.67 billion for Q1 2025/26, with an adjusted EBITDA of €333.7 million and a margin of 19.9%.
    • The premium beauty market is growing slowly, impacted by geopolitical and macroeconomic factors that affect consumer confidence and spending behavior.
    • The online business continues to drive growth, with E-Commerce sales increasing by 4.2% year-on-year, supported by strong cross-channel services.
    • The company has significantly reduced its net financial debt to €609 million and maintains strict cost management despite lower adjusted EBITDA.
    • Douglas Group's full-year guidance remains unchanged, expecting sales between €4.65 and €4.80 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16.5%.
    • The company is focusing on expanding its exclusive product range and enhancing its omnichannel strategy, including the launch of new brands and store openings.

    The next important date, Publication of the Q1/3M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 11.02.2026.

