voestalpine AG Boosts Earnings in Q1-Q3 FY 2025/26

Revenue decreased slightly to EUR 11.1 billion in the first three quarters of 2025/26, down from EUR 11.7 billion in the previous year

EBITDA increased by 7.2% to EUR 1 billion, reflecting improved profitability

EBIT rose by 20.9% to EUR 473 million, and profit before tax increased by 46.5% to EUR 372 million

Profit after tax grew by 25.1% to EUR 259 million, supported by strong cash flow of EUR 345 million

The company's net financial debt was further reduced to EUR 1.4 billion, and equity increased to EUR 7.6 billion, improving the capital structure

The number of employees decreased by 3.8% to 48,700, with the outlook for 2025/26 maintaining an EBITDA target of EUR 1.4 to 1.55 billion

The next important date at voestalpine is on 11.02.2026.

