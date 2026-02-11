    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsvoestalpine AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu voestalpine
    voestalpine AG Boosts Earnings in Q1-Q3 FY 2025/26

    Despite a slight dip in revenue, the company delivered stronger earnings, robust cash flow, lower debt and a solid outlook for 2025/26.

    Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue decreased slightly to EUR 11.1 billion in the first three quarters of 2025/26, down from EUR 11.7 billion in the previous year
    • EBITDA increased by 7.2% to EUR 1 billion, reflecting improved profitability
    • EBIT rose by 20.9% to EUR 473 million, and profit before tax increased by 46.5% to EUR 372 million
    • Profit after tax grew by 25.1% to EUR 259 million, supported by strong cash flow of EUR 345 million
    • The company's net financial debt was further reduced to EUR 1.4 billion, and equity increased to EUR 7.6 billion, improving the capital structure
    • The number of employees decreased by 3.8% to 48,700, with the outlook for 2025/26 maintaining an EBITDA target of EUR 1.4 to 1.55 billion

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at voestalpine is on 11.02.2026.

    The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 43,61EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,63EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.


    voestalpine

    -0,14 %
    +5,25 %
    +9,53 %
    +34,81 %
    +110,81 %
    +34,73 %
    +35,27 %
    +94,94 %
    +418,54 %
    ISIN:AT0000937503WKN:897200





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    
    
