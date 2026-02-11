Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals 2025 Preliminary Results

Mensch und Maschine Software SE reported a 42% increase in EBIT for Q4 2025, returning to a record growth trajectory.

Total sales for 2025 were approximately EUR 238.5 million, with a 4.7% increase from M+M Software and a 43% decrease from Digitization.

Gross profit rose to about EUR 181.8 million, with a gross margin increase to approximately 76% due to the Autodesk transition.

EBIT for 2025 reached approximately EUR 49.1 million, with an EBIT margin of around 20.6%, reflecting a significant recovery from the previous year.

Net profit after minority interest increased to approximately EUR 31.7 million, leading to a proposed dividend of 200 cents per share, an 8% increase from the previous year.

M+M aims to double EPS to over 380 cents by 2030, targeting an average annual profit growth of 15%.

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 17.03.2026.

The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 42,48EUR and was down -1,16 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.





