    Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights

    HgT navigated a volatile year with resilient portfolio growth, solid NAV returns and renewed investor confidence, despite pressure from AI-driven market repricing.

    • HgT reported a 4.0% NAV total return (TR) for FY25, with five- and ten-year NAV TRs at 14.1% and 17.0% per year, respectively.
    • Revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's portfolio was strong, at 17% and 20% in 2025, with an average EBITDA margin of 34%.
    • Portfolio performance was positively impacted by growth but negatively affected by lower public multiples (7pp) and increased portfolio company debt (6pp) for M&A financing.
    • Valuations of listed software companies were volatile due to fears over AI disruption and a shift from software to hardware and AI infrastructure.
    • HgT's discount to NAV temporarily widened to over 30%, but recently rebounded to 19%, still above the 10-year average of 7%.
    • HgT authorized a share buyback and all non-executive directors recently purchased shares in the company.

