Berentzen-Group AG: Preliminary Operating Results 2025

The Berentzen Group expects preliminary 2025 revenues of EUR 162.9 million, below the previous forecast of EUR 165-169 million.

The company's 2025 consolidated operating profit (EBIT) is estimated at EUR 8.5 million, within the forecast range of EUR 8.0-9.5 million.

The 2025 consolidated EBITDA is expected to be EUR 17.1 million, also within the forecast range of EUR 16.9-18.4 million.

Revenue decline was particularly pronounced in the spirits segment during Q4 2025, contributing to the lower revenue figures.

Final results are subject to verification by an independent auditor and approval by the Supervisory Board, with full details to be published on March 26, 2026.

The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) and operates in the beverage industry with segments including Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 26.03.2026.

