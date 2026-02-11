Berentzen-Group AG: Preliminary Operating Results 2025
Berentzen Group issues preliminary 2025 figures, revealing softer revenues but earnings broadly in line with guidance as segment trends diverge across its beverage portfolio.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The Berentzen Group expects preliminary 2025 revenues of EUR 162.9 million, below the previous forecast of EUR 165-169 million.
- The company's 2025 consolidated operating profit (EBIT) is estimated at EUR 8.5 million, within the forecast range of EUR 8.0-9.5 million.
- The 2025 consolidated EBITDA is expected to be EUR 17.1 million, also within the forecast range of EUR 16.9-18.4 million.
- Revenue decline was particularly pronounced in the spirits segment during Q4 2025, contributing to the lower revenue figures.
- Final results are subject to verification by an independent auditor and approval by the Supervisory Board, with full details to be published on March 26, 2026.
- The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) and operates in the beverage industry with segments including Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 26.03.2026.
The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,5650EUR and was down -2,86 % compared with the previous
day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,42 % since publication.
-3,00 %
+4,56 %
+0,82 %
-5,41 %
-11,99 %
-43,88 %
-36,72 %
-41,19 %
-75,06 %
