    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBerentzen-Gruppe AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Berentzen-Gruppe
    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Berentzen Group Reports Solid 2025 Results: Preliminary Business Update

    Berentzen enters 2025 in transition: revenues slipped, yet select brands gained momentum and a bold “BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030” strategy sets the course for renewed, sustainable growth.

    Berentzen Group Reports Solid 2025 Results: Preliminary Business Update
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Berentzen Group published preliminary results for 2025, with revenues of EUR 162.9 million, a decrease from EUR 181.9 million in 2024.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 8.5 million, and EBITDA was EUR 17.1 million, both slightly lower than the previous year.
    • Revenue decline was mainly due to the sale of the mineral water plant in Grüneberg and changes in consumer behavior, especially in the spirits market.
    • Despite market challenges, some products like Berentzen Minis, private label concepts, Citrocasa XPro devices, and Mio Mio cans showed positive growth.
    • The company introduced the new corporate strategy "BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030" focusing on innovative brands, new markets, and sales channels to ensure sustainable growth.
    • The strategy aims to expand into emerging markets and diversify sales channels beyond traditional retail, with initial projects already launched to boost revenue and profitability.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,5650EUR and was down -2,86 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.


    Berentzen-Gruppe

    -3,00 %
    +4,56 %
    +0,82 %
    -5,41 %
    -11,99 %
    -43,88 %
    -36,72 %
    -41,19 %
    -75,06 %
    ISIN:DE0005201602WKN:520160





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Berentzen Group Reports Solid 2025 Results: Preliminary Business Update Berentzen enters 2025 in transition: revenues slipped, yet select brands gained momentum and a bold “BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030” strategy sets the course for renewed, sustainable growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     