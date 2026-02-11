Berentzen Group Reports Solid 2025 Results: Preliminary Business Update

The Berentzen Group published preliminary results for 2025, with revenues of EUR 162.9 million, a decrease from EUR 181.9 million in 2024.

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 8.5 million, and EBITDA was EUR 17.1 million, both slightly lower than the previous year.

Revenue decline was mainly due to the sale of the mineral water plant in Grüneberg and changes in consumer behavior, especially in the spirits market.

Despite market challenges, some products like Berentzen Minis, private label concepts, Citrocasa XPro devices, and Mio Mio cans showed positive growth.

The company introduced the new corporate strategy "BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030" focusing on innovative brands, new markets, and sales channels to ensure sustainable growth.

The strategy aims to expand into emerging markets and diversify sales channels beyond traditional retail, with initial projects already launched to boost revenue and profitability.

