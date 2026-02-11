LR Health & Beauty Secures EUR 20M Capital Boost in Bond Restructuring
LR Health & Beauty SE has secured a far-reaching deal with bondholders and its shareholder, paving the way for a major restructuring of its 2024/2028 bond portfolio.
- LR Health & Beauty SE has reached an agreement with bondholders and its shareholder for a comprehensive restructuring of its 2024/2028 bonds.
- The restructuring includes a total capital injection of EUR 20 million, consisting of EUR 10 million in equity and EUR 10 million in new senior bonds.
- The company's debt structure will be significantly reduced, with a total of EUR 62.5 million in senior secured debt being established.
- New Money Senior Bonds and reinstated bonds will be allocated pro rata to bondholders, while EUR 27.5 million in junior bonds will also be issued.
- Any part of the nominal amount of the bonds not reinstated will be written off entirely.
- The agreement is subject to approval by bondholders and shareholders, with a lock-up period ending on April 30, 2026, during which bondholders will not accelerate the bonds.
