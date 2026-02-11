    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsLR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,532 % bis 03/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,532 % bis 03/28
    LR Health & Beauty Secures EUR 20M Capital Boost in Bond Restructuring

    LR Health & Beauty SE has secured a far-reaching deal with bondholders and its shareholder, paving the way for a major restructuring of its 2024/2028 bond portfolio.

    • LR Health & Beauty SE has reached an agreement with bondholders and its shareholder for a comprehensive restructuring of its 2024/2028 bonds.
    • The restructuring includes a total capital injection of EUR 20 million, consisting of EUR 10 million in equity and EUR 10 million in new senior bonds.
    • The company's debt structure will be significantly reduced, with a total of EUR 62.5 million in senior secured debt being established.
    • New Money Senior Bonds and reinstated bonds will be allocated pro rata to bondholders, while EUR 27.5 million in junior bonds will also be issued.
    • Any part of the nominal amount of the bonds not reinstated will be written off entirely.
    • The agreement is subject to approval by bondholders and shareholders, with a lock-up period ending on April 30, 2026, during which bondholders will not accelerate the bonds.


    LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,532 % bis 03/28

    ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
