    LR Health & Beauty SE Boosts Future with New Financing Strategy

    LR Health & Beauty SE ushers in a new era: fresh capital, reduced debt and a sharpened focus on digital innovation, product excellence and global growth with a strong social mission.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LR Health & Beauty SE has restructured its financing, including a EUR 20 million capital injection and significant debt reduction.
    • The new financing structure aims to support strategic initiatives like digitalization, product development, and market expansion.
    • The company reached an agreement with investors regarding its 2024/2028 bond and capital structure.
    • LR Group, based in Ahlen, operates in 32 countries, producing high-quality nutritional supplements and beauty products.
    • The company emphasizes personal consultation, digital solutions like “LR neo,” and a focus on aloe vera processing.
    • LR is committed to sustainability and social responsibility, including founding the LR Global Kids Fund to support disadvantaged children worldwide.


    LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,532 % bis 03/28

    ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
