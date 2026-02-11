LR Health & Beauty SE Boosts Future with New Financing Strategy
LR Health & Beauty SE ushers in a new era: fresh capital, reduced debt and a sharpened focus on digital innovation, product excellence and global growth with a strong social mission.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LR Health & Beauty SE has restructured its financing, including a EUR 20 million capital injection and significant debt reduction.
- The new financing structure aims to support strategic initiatives like digitalization, product development, and market expansion.
- The company reached an agreement with investors regarding its 2024/2028 bond and capital structure.
- LR Group, based in Ahlen, operates in 32 countries, producing high-quality nutritional supplements and beauty products.
- The company emphasizes personal consultation, digital solutions like “LR neo,” and a focus on aloe vera processing.
- LR is committed to sustainability and social responsibility, including founding the LR Global Kids Fund to support disadvantaged children worldwide.
+4,95 %
+4,88 %
-8,57 %
-24,26 %
-65,61 %
-65,92 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.