KWS SAAT Reports H1 2025/2026 Results & Updates FY Outlook
KWS navigates tough markets with modest sales growth, stronger earnings and a healthier balance sheet, as portfolio moves reshape its financial profile.
Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
- KWS reported a slight increase in comparable net sales of 0.8% for the first half of 2025/2026, despite challenging market conditions.
- The cereals segment benefited from strong rapeseed sales and growth in the vegetable seeds segment.
- EBITDA improved significantly to €-49.0 million, mainly due to a positive effect from the sale of the North American corn business.
- The company maintains its EBITDA margin forecast of 19% to 21% for 2025/2026, despite expecting net sales to be in line with the previous year due to market uncertainties.
- Net income decreased to €-63.8 million, but financial results improved due to higher income from equity investments and the sale of assets.
- The company’s net debt decreased to €264.6 million, and the equity ratio increased to 57.1%, indicating a stronger financial position.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at KWS SAAT is on 12.02.2026.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 69,15EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.126,87PKT (-1,05 %).
