    KWS SAAT Reports H1 2025/2026 Results & Updates FY Outlook

    KWS navigates tough markets with modest sales growth, stronger earnings and a healthier balance sheet, as portfolio moves reshape its financial profile.

    KWS SAAT Reports H1 2025/2026 Results & Updates FY Outlook
    Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
    • KWS reported a slight increase in comparable net sales of 0.8% for the first half of 2025/2026, despite challenging market conditions.
    • The cereals segment benefited from strong rapeseed sales and growth in the vegetable seeds segment.
    • EBITDA improved significantly to €-49.0 million, mainly due to a positive effect from the sale of the North American corn business.
    • The company maintains its EBITDA margin forecast of 19% to 21% for 2025/2026, despite expecting net sales to be in line with the previous year due to market uncertainties.
    • Net income decreased to €-63.8 million, but financial results improved due to higher income from equity investments and the sale of assets.
    • The company’s net debt decreased to €264.6 million, and the equity ratio increased to 57.1%, indicating a stronger financial position.

    The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at KWS SAAT is on 12.02.2026.

    The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 69,15EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
    26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.126,87PKT (-1,05 %).


    KWS SAAT

    -4,49 %
    -9,84 %
    -9,97 %
    +7,64 %
    +15,28 %
    +9,08 %
    -7,07 %
    +30,97 %
    +1.266,37 %
    ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400





    KWS SAAT Reports H1 2025/2026 Results & Updates FY Outlook KWS navigates tough markets with modest sales growth, stronger earnings and a healthier balance sheet, as portfolio moves reshape its financial profile.
