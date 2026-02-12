KWS SAAT Reports H1 2025/2026 Results & Updates FY Outlook

KWS reported a slight increase in comparable net sales of 0.8% for the first half of 2025/2026, despite challenging market conditions.

The cereals segment benefited from strong rapeseed sales and growth in the vegetable seeds segment.

EBITDA improved significantly to €-49.0 million, mainly due to a positive effect from the sale of the North American corn business.

The company maintains its EBITDA margin forecast of 19% to 21% for 2025/2026, despite expecting net sales to be in line with the previous year due to market uncertainties.

Net income decreased to €-63.8 million, but financial results improved due to higher income from equity investments and the sale of assets.

The company’s net debt decreased to €264.6 million, and the equity ratio increased to 57.1%, indicating a stronger financial position.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at KWS SAAT is on 12.02.2026.

