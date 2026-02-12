Carl Zeiss Meditec Faces Challenges in FY 2025/26 Start
Carl Zeiss Meditec enters Q1 under pressure: revenues slip, margins shrink, and regional headwinds force a strategic reset focused on localization, R&D, and cost cuts.
Foto: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Carl Zeiss Meditec's Q1 revenue decreased by 4.8% to €467.0 million compared to the previous year, with a currency-adjusted decline of 2.1%
- EBITA dropped significantly from €35.2 million to €8.1 million, resulting in an EBITA margin of 1.7%, down from 7.2% in the prior year
- Both strategic business units, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery, experienced revenue declines of 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively, mainly due to currency effects and market dynamics
- Regional performance showed stability in EMEA, while revenues in the Americas and APAC regions declined by 12.7% and 3.3%, respectively, influenced by geopolitical uncertainties and market conditions
- The company has temporarily suspended its outlook for FY 2025/26 due to weak start, geopolitical volatility, and expected price erosion from upcoming tenders in China
- Management emphasizes the need to accelerate product localization, prioritize R&D, and implement cost-reduction measures to improve future performance
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.02.2026.
The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 27,85EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,88EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.695,61PKT (-0,82 %).
-0,72 %
-0,07 %
-33,16 %
-35,58 %
-52,57 %
-78,98 %
-79,30 %
+5,66 %
-41,20 %
