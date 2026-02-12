Blacklake Investment Partners Ltd. Launches in Switzerland
BLACKLAKE Investment Partners connects global investors with curated European real estate, turning complex market opportunities into tailored, risk-conscious value.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- BLACKLAKE Investment Partners Ltd. was founded in Switzerland on February 12, 2026, to provide international real estate investors and family offices with direct access to exclusive European real estate opportunities.
- The company's business model includes organizing, structuring, consulting, and actively managing real estate assets, from analysis to exit strategies, including single deals and club deals.
- Its target clients are Swiss, German, and international private clients, family offices, and professional investors seeking balanced return and risk control in real estate investments.
- The founding team combines extensive international real estate, restructuring, and finance expertise, with notable experience from companies like Credit Suisse, Manulife, and KPMG.
- BLACKLAKE Group has successfully transacted around EUR 3 billion in real estate and financing since 2022, serving clients such as banks, asset managers, institutional investors, and entrepreneurial families.
- The company acts as a strategic hub, leveraging its network and expertise to identify, structure, and transform market opportunities into sustainable value for clients across all investment phases.
