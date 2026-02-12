    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSTRABAG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu STRABAG
    STRABAG SE Achieves Major Milestones in 2025 Financial Year

    In 2025, STRABAG reached new heights in output, profitability, and workforce, setting the stage for continued growth and solid earnings momentum into 2026.

    STRABAG SE Achieves Major Milestones in 2025 Financial Year
    • Output volume increased by 6% to over €20 billion for the first time in 2025
    • Order backlog grew by 24% to over €31 billion, driven by growth in mobility, energy, and water infrastructure markets
    • The company expects a 2026 output of around €22 billion and an EBIT margin between 5% and 5.5%
    • STRABAG's 2025 EBIT margin exceeded 6.5%, driven by major projects in Germany and international business
    • The workforce increased by 3% to approximately 80,211 employees in 2025
    • The company’s strategic focus on growth markets and acquisitions contributed to strong financial milestones and a positive outlook for 2026

    In 2025, STRABAG reached new heights in output, profitability, and workforce, setting the stage for continued growth and solid earnings momentum into 2026.
