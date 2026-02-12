The NAGA Group AG Unveils Bold FY 2025 Financial Outlook
Amid volatile markets, The NAGA Group AG balanced softer headline figures with FX-adjusted growth, leaner operations and bold marketing, setting the stage for an AI-driven 2026.
- The NAGA Group AG reported a slight decrease in revenue to EUR 62.4 million in FY 2025, with FX-adjusted revenue increasing by 3.5% to EUR 65.4 million.
- EBITDA significantly declined to EUR 3.3 million (EUR 9.0 million in FY 2024), but FX-adjusted EBITDA was EUR 4.7 million, reflecting challenging market conditions.
- The company increased marketing investment by 15.6%, leading to a 37.5% rise in new funded clients and a 15.9% reduction in cost per acquisition.
- Operational expenses were reduced through the full integration of the former CAPEX Group, contributing to improved efficiency.
- As of 2025, the platform served over 2.5 million users and 180,000 funded clients, generating over EUR 475 million in cumulative revenue since inception.
- For FY 2026, NAGA projects revenue between EUR 68 million and EUR 75 million, and EBITDA between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million, supported by strategic focus on AI-driven growth and operational efficiency.
