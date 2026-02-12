    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Naga Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Naga Group
    The NAGA Group AG Unveils Bold FY 2025 Financial Outlook

    Amid volatile markets, The NAGA Group AG balanced softer headline figures with FX-adjusted growth, leaner operations and bold marketing, setting the stage for an AI-driven 2026.

    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • The NAGA Group AG reported a slight decrease in revenue to EUR 62.4 million in FY 2025, with FX-adjusted revenue increasing by 3.5% to EUR 65.4 million.
    • EBITDA significantly declined to EUR 3.3 million (EUR 9.0 million in FY 2024), but FX-adjusted EBITDA was EUR 4.7 million, reflecting challenging market conditions.
    • The company increased marketing investment by 15.6%, leading to a 37.5% rise in new funded clients and a 15.9% reduction in cost per acquisition.
    • Operational expenses were reduced through the full integration of the former CAPEX Group, contributing to improved efficiency.
    • As of 2025, the platform served over 2.5 million users and 180,000 funded clients, generating over EUR 475 million in cumulative revenue since inception.
    • For FY 2026, NAGA projects revenue between EUR 68 million and EUR 75 million, and EBITDA between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million, supported by strategic focus on AI-driven growth and operational efficiency.

