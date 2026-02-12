Gerresheimer, Fastly Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Fastly Registered (A)
|+33,59 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|MiniMax Group
|+18,85 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Unitika
|+13,73 %
|Chemie
|🟥
|IHI
|-11,02 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Rollins
|-12,08 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Energy Vault Holdings
|-12,32 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Pacifica Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Micron Technology
|Halbleiter
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|Stahl und Bergbau
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|238
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Silber
|127
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|107
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|87
|Informationstechnologie
|Borussia Dortmund
|47
|Freizeit
|TUI
|42
|Hotels/Tourismus
Fastly Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +48,68 %
Platz 1
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +22,50 %
Platz 2
Unitika
Wochenperformance: +97,37 %
Platz 3
IHI
Wochenperformance: +15,84 %
Platz 4
Rollins
Wochenperformance: -9,05 %
Platz 5
Energy Vault Holdings
Wochenperformance: -16,19 %
Platz 6
Spark Energy Minerals
Wochenperformance: +89,26 %
Platz 7
Pacifica Silver
Wochenperformance: +15,25 %
Platz 8
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: +9,91 %
Platz 9
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: +10,27 %
Platz 10
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Platz 11
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -3,78 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -26,65 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,92 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +5,81 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -0,63 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,76 %
Platz 17
TUI
Wochenperformance: -9,84 %
Platz 18
