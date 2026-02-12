Verbio Boosts Outlook After Strong H1 2025/26 Results

Verbio's business momentum continues to grow, with Q2 outperforming Q1 and a return to positive free cash flow in Q2

In H1 2025/26, Verbio produced over 618,000 tonnes of biodiesel and bioethanol, surpassing the previous year's output, driven by new capacities in Nevada and South Bend

Revenues increased to EUR 893.7 million in H1 2025/26, mainly due to higher demand and prices for GHG quotas following regulatory changes

EBITDA significantly improved to EUR 45.5 million in H1 2025/26, with net result turning positive at EUR -0.7 million, compared to a loss in the previous year

The company expects EBITDA for the full year 2025/26 to be in the high double-digit million range, with a moderate reduction in net financial debt due to lower investments and improved results

Verbio updates its CO₂ handprint calculation, estimating a reduction to 4.7 million tonnes of CO₂ savings by 2027/28, reflecting regulatory changes and market developments

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025/2026 (H1 2025/2026) / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 12.02.2026.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 26,28EUR and was up +0,88 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,56EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.212,40PKT (+0,47 %).





