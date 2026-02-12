    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVerbio AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Verbio
    Verbio Boosts Outlook After Strong H1 2025/26 Results

    Verbio accelerates its growth path: rising production, stronger earnings, and renewed cash generation underpin its outlook in a shifting regulatory landscape.

    • Verbio's business momentum continues to grow, with Q2 outperforming Q1 and a return to positive free cash flow in Q2
    • In H1 2025/26, Verbio produced over 618,000 tonnes of biodiesel and bioethanol, surpassing the previous year's output, driven by new capacities in Nevada and South Bend
    • Revenues increased to EUR 893.7 million in H1 2025/26, mainly due to higher demand and prices for GHG quotas following regulatory changes
    • EBITDA significantly improved to EUR 45.5 million in H1 2025/26, with net result turning positive at EUR -0.7 million, compared to a loss in the previous year
    • The company expects EBITDA for the full year 2025/26 to be in the high double-digit million range, with a moderate reduction in net financial debt due to lower investments and improved results
    • Verbio updates its CO₂ handprint calculation, estimating a reduction to 4.7 million tonnes of CO₂ savings by 2027/28, reflecting regulatory changes and market developments

    The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025/2026 (H1 2025/2026) / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 12.02.2026.

    The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 26,28EUR and was up +0,88 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,56EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,07 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.212,40PKT (+0,47 %).


    Verbio

    ISIN:DE000A0JL9W6WKN:A0JL9W





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
