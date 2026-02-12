CANCOM SE: Business Rebound Continues; Meets 2025 Forecast

CANCOM's revenue for 2025 was €1,711.7 million, slightly below the previous year's €1,737.6 million, with Q4 revenue of €484.0 million, showing a slight increase from €479.7 million.

Group EBITDA for 2025 was €102.5 million, down from €113.0 million in the previous year, but Q4 EBITDA increased by 45.8% year-over-year to €38.7 million.

Operating cash flow for 2025 was €139.8 million, compared to €192.9 million in the previous year.

The company met its forecast for 2025, with all key performance indicators within the expected range, including gross profit of €697.3 million and EBITA of €47.8 million.

The 2025 annual report and 2026 forecast will be published on March 26, 2026.

CANCOM is a leading digital business provider with over 5,600 employees, operating in multiple European countries, offering IT solutions, cloud services, and digital transformation support.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 25,20EUR and was up +6,89 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.212,00PKT (+0,47 %).





