    HomeToGo Surpasses FY/25 EBITDA Guidance & Starts 2026 with Record €119.5M Booking Backlog

    HomeToGo enters 2026 with stronger earnings, record bookings and rising cash, as the Interhome integration fuels scale, cost savings and a clear path to sustained profitable growth.

    HomeToGo Surpasses FY/25 EBITDA Guidance & Starts 2026 with Record €119.5M Booking Backlog
    • HomeToGo exceeded its FY/25 Adjusted EBITDA guidance on both statutory (€12-13M vs. €11M) and pro-forma (€41-42M vs. €40M) basis
    • The company achieved over €5M in annualized cost savings within five months after acquiring Interhome, on track for €10M total savings in 2026
    • IFRS Revenues for FY/25 were approximately €254-256M (statutory) and €393-395M (pro-forma), aligning with guidance and reflecting increased scale
    • Booking Revenues Backlog reached a record €119.5M at year-end 2025, up 9.6% YoY, supported by strong contributions from both Interhome and HomeToGo standalone business
    • HomeToGo’s cash position increased to €91.8M at year-end 2025, providing a solid foundation for future growth
    • The company plans further integration steps for Interhome in 2026, with full completion scheduled for Q1 2027, and remains optimistic about continued profitability and growth in 2026

