HomeToGo Surpasses FY/25 EBITDA Guidance & Starts 2026 with Record €119.5M Booking Backlog
HomeToGo enters 2026 with stronger earnings, record bookings and rising cash, as the Interhome integration fuels scale, cost savings and a clear path to sustained profitable growth.
Foto: MclittleStock - stock.adobe.com
- HomeToGo exceeded its FY/25 Adjusted EBITDA guidance on both statutory (€12-13M vs. €11M) and pro-forma (€41-42M vs. €40M) basis
- The company achieved over €5M in annualized cost savings within five months after acquiring Interhome, on track for €10M total savings in 2026
- IFRS Revenues for FY/25 were approximately €254-256M (statutory) and €393-395M (pro-forma), aligning with guidance and reflecting increased scale
- Booking Revenues Backlog reached a record €119.5M at year-end 2025, up 9.6% YoY, supported by strong contributions from both Interhome and HomeToGo standalone business
- HomeToGo’s cash position increased to €91.8M at year-end 2025, providing a solid foundation for future growth
- The company plans further integration steps for Interhome in 2026, with full completion scheduled for Q1 2027, and remains optimistic about continued profitability and growth in 2026
The next important date, FY 2025 & Q4 2025 Financial Results (Annual Report 2025) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 19.03.2026.
The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,5800EUR and was up +10,10 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,16 % since publication.
+14,98 %
+3,33 %
-5,31 %
-2,57 %
-27,51 %
-49,67 %
-86,25 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte