HomeToGo Surpasses FY/25 EBITDA Guidance & Starts 2026 with Record €119.5M Booking Backlog

HomeToGo exceeded its FY/25 Adjusted EBITDA guidance on both statutory (€12-13M vs. €11M) and pro-forma (€41-42M vs. €40M) basis

The company achieved over €5M in annualized cost savings within five months after acquiring Interhome, on track for €10M total savings in 2026

IFRS Revenues for FY/25 were approximately €254-256M (statutory) and €393-395M (pro-forma), aligning with guidance and reflecting increased scale

Booking Revenues Backlog reached a record €119.5M at year-end 2025, up 9.6% YoY, supported by strong contributions from both Interhome and HomeToGo standalone business

HomeToGo’s cash position increased to €91.8M at year-end 2025, providing a solid foundation for future growth

The company plans further integration steps for Interhome in 2026, with full completion scheduled for Q1 2027, and remains optimistic about continued profitability and growth in 2026

The next important date, FY 2025 & Q4 2025 Financial Results (Annual Report 2025) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 19.03.2026.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,5800EUR and was up +10,10 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,16 % since publication.





