HelloFresh Group Reveals Exciting FY2025 Preliminary Results
HelloFresh closes 2025 with falling sales but rising earnings, sharpened focus on core markets, and fresh bets on product innovation for 2026.
Foto: HelloFresh
- HelloFresh Group reported approximately €6.76 billion in net revenue for fiscal year 2025, reflecting a 9.0% decline in constant currency and an 11.8% decline in reported currency.
- Group AEBITDA reached around €423 million, marking a 14% increase in constant currency and a 6% increase in reported currency year-over-year.
- The efficiency program is progressing well, contributing to improved profitability in the meal kit product category, which achieved an AEBITDA margin of 13.5%.
- The company plans to cease operations in Italy and initiate a collective dismissal procedure in Spain due to insufficient market potential for sustainable profitability.
- Despite challenges, the "Refresh" product initiative has shown positive results, prompting management to accelerate investments in product variety and quality in 2026.
- Full financial statements for fiscal year 2025 will be published on March 18, 2026, with the possibility of final numbers differing from preliminary indications.
