HelloFresh Group Reveals Exciting FY2025 Preliminary Results

HelloFresh Group reported approximately €6.76 billion in net revenue for fiscal year 2025, reflecting a 9.0% decline in constant currency and an 11.8% decline in reported currency.

Group AEBITDA reached around €423 million, marking a 14% increase in constant currency and a 6% increase in reported currency year-over-year.

The efficiency program is progressing well, contributing to improved profitability in the meal kit product category, which achieved an AEBITDA margin of 13.5%.

The company plans to cease operations in Italy and initiate a collective dismissal procedure in Spain due to insufficient market potential for sustainable profitability.

Despite challenges, the "Refresh" product initiative has shown positive results, prompting management to accelerate investments in product variety and quality in 2026.

Full financial statements for fiscal year 2025 will be published on March 18, 2026, with the possibility of final numbers differing from preliminary indications.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at HelloFresh is on 18.03.2026.

