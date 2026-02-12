Fielmann Group Celebrates Success in Vision 2025 Initiative

Fielmann Group successfully concluded its Vision 2025 growth strategy, achieving over €1 billion in global sales increase and nearly €200 million in adjusted EBITDA growth since 2018.

The company maintained high customer satisfaction levels of around 90% throughout the strategy period.

In FY2025, sales reached €2,435 million, a 7.4% increase from the previous year, with significant growth in European markets and a 46% increase in US sales to $312 million.

Profitability improved markedly, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €581 million (margin of 23.8%), and adjusted EBT increasing by 30.1% to €313 million.

The Group's net income hit a record high of €205 million, and an increased dividend of €1.40 per share is proposed for 2025, up 21.7% from the previous year.

Building on Vision 2025, Fielmann is preparing for future growth with its Vision 2035 strategy, with detailed guidance for FY2026 to be published on April 30, 2026.

The next important date at Fielmann is on 30.04.2026: Publication of Annual Financial Report.

