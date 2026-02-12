Fielmann Group Celebrates Success in Vision 2025 Initiative
Fielmann closes Vision 2025 with record-breaking growth, rising profits and loyal customers—now setting its sights even higher with the ambitious Vision 2035 strategy.
Foto: PhotoDesign - stock.adobe.com
- Fielmann Group successfully concluded its Vision 2025 growth strategy, achieving over €1 billion in global sales increase and nearly €200 million in adjusted EBITDA growth since 2018.
- The company maintained high customer satisfaction levels of around 90% throughout the strategy period.
- In FY2025, sales reached €2,435 million, a 7.4% increase from the previous year, with significant growth in European markets and a 46% increase in US sales to $312 million.
- Profitability improved markedly, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €581 million (margin of 23.8%), and adjusted EBT increasing by 30.1% to €313 million.
- The Group's net income hit a record high of €205 million, and an increased dividend of €1.40 per share is proposed for 2025, up 21.7% from the previous year.
- Building on Vision 2025, Fielmann is preparing for future growth with its Vision 2035 strategy, with detailed guidance for FY2026 to be published on April 30, 2026.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Fielmann is on 30.04.2026.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 42,30EUR and was up +2,48 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,65 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.747,69PKT (+0,16 %).
+6,67 %
+6,20 %
-5,57 %
-6,31 %
-4,04 %
+23,73 %
-42,01 %
-38,00 %
+131,58 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte